Many drivers don’t take advantage of technology that is potentially lifesaving

These days new cars come with all kinds of advanced safety features, yet 8News uncovered many drivers aren’t taking advantage of the technology.

Some are actively turning off potentially life-saving systems like lane departure warnings and blind spot monitoring. It’s technology that will set off audible alerts or vibrations if you start to drift or doze off.

Local mechanic Vincent Conigliaro says he sees customers disabling the systems all the time but he doesn’t understand it. Conigliaro says, “I am surprised people have these features, pay all this money for these cars and don’t take advantage of what they have.”

