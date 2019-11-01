Missing sidewalk that stumped Richmond homeowner repaired

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond homeowner says her sidewalk has been repaired, days after 8News reported the walkway was removed without her permission or knowledge.

Gina Coutlakis, who lives on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in the city’s Fan District, told 8News sometime between Sept 24-26, someone came onto her private property while she was at work, ripped away the sidewalk and left with it.

“I’m not sure who did it, why they did it, I didn’t authorize it and it’s not in the budget,” homeowner Gina Coutlakis told 8News Tuesday.

An employee with Sidewalk Resolution, the company that made the initial mistake, saw the 8News report and realized they ripped away from the wrong sidewalk.

The company then contacted Coutlakis and worked on repaving the removed walkway.

Coutlakis told 8News the company apologized for the mistake. Workers told her they meant to repair the walkway adjacent to hers.

Repairs were delayed, however, because Richmond’s city inspector shut down Sidewalk Resolution momentarily, citing that the company needed a lane closure waiver and other permits before resuming.

Coutlakis told 8News that Sidewalk Resolution worked with her diligently to correct the error. According to the homeowner, she said if the company has known sooner, it would have been fixed “a month ago.”