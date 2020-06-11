Breaking News
Richmond Police Memorial statue removed from Byrd Park after being vandalized

Mom says Richmond Public Schools is denying her son online courses

Taking Action

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond mother says Richmond Public Schools is refusing to provide online education for her son.

When the pandemic hit and schools closed, Laquetta Massey thought for sure her special needs son would be able to access virtual courses just like every other RPS student. Yet, Massey says that hasn’t happened and her son is being denied his right to an education.

“I am a little agitated again,” Massey told 8News.

The families’ child advocate Dr. Marla Crawford says RPS will only offer virtual classes on one condition that she calls a violation of federal mandates.

8News is digging into the matter. Watch our full report on 8News at 6 p.m.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Taking Action: 8News Investigates

Send a news tip to iReport8

 

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events