Months later, Richmond student gets his virtual instruction

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Public Schools student is now getting the virtual learning classes his mother said he was entitled to.

Back in June 8News reported that Kendirrick Massey, a special needs student at RPS, was being denied an online education. His mom told 8News that RPS has recently reconsidered this and Massey is now enjoying virtual instruction.

LaQuetta Massey, Kendirrick’s mother, said her son is participating in virtual instruction through Fusion Academy, a private, alternative school.

RPS also agreed to provide the special needs student with 90 hours of supplemental services from Huntington Learning Center to make up for a lack of instruction between March of 2020 and June of this year. That’s when the pandemic hit and all Richmond classes went virtual.

RPS initially refused to offer the student virtual courses because his mother and student advocate had filed a federal due process complaint against the school system over a dispute about private placement for the teen.

The school district was originally going to require Kendirrick to travel to a school in Northern Virginia, which is at least 90 miles away, every day. That due process claim is still pending.

LaQuetta Massey tells 8News she is excited for her son and pleased with her son’s enrollment at Fusion Academy.

Here’s RPS’s statement:

RPS is committed to working with families to ensure that all our students have the supports they need and ensuring that we are following IDEA and other applicable laws and regulation. We cannot comment on the specifics of this case due to student and family privacy.” Richmond Public Schools

