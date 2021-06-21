New information uncovered about online retailer with local connection accused of not fulfilling orders

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has uncovered new information about an online retailer using a Central Virginia address that hundreds of customers say never sent the products they paid for.



Earlier this month, The Better Business Bureau issued a warning for Sneakfoot.com. The company claims to be an independent re-seller of brand-name products at discount prices.

Yet, some customers say the products they purchased never arrived and the BBB told 8News customers have lost more than $200,000. Minah Bang, a Chesterfield resident, is one of the many customers who said their order never arrived.

“I have been emailing them, texting them, nothing happens,” Bang said. “I think it’s a total scam.”



The State Corporation Commission ties Sneak Foot to a home in Glen Allen. 8News went to the house, and found several luxury cars, including a Ferrari and a Lamborghini SUV, sitting outside. The SUV alone retails at about $200,000.

Property records show the home is owned by Shannon Forsyth and Justin Godsey. Forsyth is registered as the Director of Sneak Foot.

When 8News visited the residence, we were told Forsyth wasn’t home. Godsey, who was at home, denied any connection or knowledge of Sneak Foot.

“I do stocks for a living,” Forsyth said. “I just sell stock, that’s what I do for a living.”



However, after 8News shared the SCC’s records with Godsey, he admitted he was connected to the online retailer.

“I was an early investor in the company and I really shouldn’t have invested in that business,” he said.

Godsey then produced a box of invoices he claims are from fulfilled orders.

“These are the supplier invoices for products,” Godsey said.

He said he boxes them up and ships the paper invoices to the online retailer’s headquarters in Northern Ireland.

“I can’t disclose on the [non-disclosure acts] on who actually owns the accounts,” Godsey said.

In a series of emails after our visit, Godsey told us he “simply managed risk for SneakFoot and secured payment processing capabilities.”

When asked if he was concerned about all the complaints and the people who say they never got their items, Godsey said “Well, considering I have equity in the business of course that is not good and I will talk to them and see what I can do. I’ve got a couple strings I can pull to maybe help them out and get them back on track. I can lend them some money if that is the issue.”



We asked Godsey if he was taking the money from customers and buying those fancy cars with it?

“No, I am not taking their money and paying for fancy cars,” he said. “I pay for all my cars with the dividends that I make on my shares every year.”

Godsey later said the company is owned by a David Irwing. However, the number he provided for Irwing was disconnected.





