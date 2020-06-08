New video, new angle of tear-gas incident involving RPD, protesters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is taking action and continuing to dig into what happened when Richmond police officers tear-gassed peaceful protesters last week. We’ve received new video from a viewer and this video provides a new perspective of the moment tear gas was first deployed last Monday night.

The new angle seems to show the tear gas does not hit a gray truck of officers as first thought. Instead, it appears to launch over the truck and be aimed toward the crowd. This is the moment the chaos begins and more tear-gas appears deployed sending peaceful protesters running.

We’ve had shared drone video with RPD last week. In that drone video, it had appeared the tear-gas was aimed right at that truck. 8News is still waiting for RPD to review it and provide more about that night and the chain of events. A former Los Angeles detective and national expert on police procedure told 8News there looks to have been a supervisory problem.

In the meantime, if you have any other angles of what happened last week– send your video to news@wric.com. Richmond Police Chief Will Smith has apologized for the tear-gassing and says the officers involved have been removed from the field and will be disciplined.

