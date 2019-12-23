‘No movement’: Parents frustrated as Prince George County struggles to solve school’s mold, carbon dioxide issues

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County is still looking for a solution to the persistent mold and elevated carbon dioxide levels at W.A. Walton Elementary.

County Supervisor TJ Webb told 8News he tried to propose a temporary solution.

Webb wanted the county to buy three more classroom trailers and use county money to improve the air quality at the school. He suggested taking the money — approximately $380,000 — from the Scott Memorial Park Ballfield project.

The Scott Park Ballfield project would install restrooms and concession stands. The county has already started working on those improvements.

In order to move money from one county project to another, the public would have to weign-in during a meeting.

Last week, the board of supervisors shut down the idea of a public meeting in a 3:2 vote. Resulting in a no-go for Webb’s proposal.

“I’ll be honest, I’d like to see the board reconsider,” Webb told 8News on Monday. “Sometimes things change and you gotta change your priorities.”

Donald Hunter, Chairman of the Prince George Board of Supervisors, was one of three supervisors who voted against the public hearing.

Hunter told 8News he’s not against finding a short term solution but doesn’t think using those funds is the right move. The chairman said he thinks the county can fund the school improvements and finish the Scott Park project.

“If you’re gonna have visitors coming down there [to Scott Park] then you have to have facilities for them,” he said.

8News caught up with Daryl Woodlief who said the school is still making his family sick. Woodlief’s daughter attends Walton and his wife is a teacher at the school.

“My little girl is getting sick,” Woodlief said. “Same thing is still going on.”

Woodlief said he supported Webb’s proposal and is disappointed there’s been “no movement” to improve the school.

“Parents want a place to change their babies’ diapers and stuff like that, but the bottom line is, we need a new school that’s falling apart,” the Walton parent said.

Woodlief said many parents want to weigh in on what’s happening but they haven’t been given a chance during county meetings.

“I think they need to be heard,” he said.

Woodlief told 8News he’s spoken to several Walton teachers about the issue

We’re gonna start losing teachers because they’re starting to refuse to stay there in a mold-infested school and constantly being sick. We’re gonna start losing good teachers.” Daryl Woodlief

Webb’s proposal would be a temporary solution to “chronic” air quality issues in Walton. An architect has already been chosen to design a new school. Land on Fort Lee is being considered for the new school.

However, Webb said he doesn’t expect to see a new school built for at least another two to two and a half years.