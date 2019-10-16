Parents irked over ‘chronic’ mold issues at Prince George County elementary school

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Parents and school officials in Prince George County shared complaints Wednesday of “chronic” mold issues at William A. Walton Elementary School.

One parent, who said he’s married to a teacher at the school, claimed that the county’s board of supervisors have dragged their feet for years on picking a spot for a new school.

“I’m sick and tired of my wife and child being sick and tired,” he told 8News.

