Parking problems plaguing Church Hill residents

Residents in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood say as more people move into the area, there’s becoming fewer places to park.

Residents are calling on the city to start considering traffic and parking as the area continues to grow. They say more and more people are parking too close to intersections and inside crosswalks and blocking handicap ramps and fire hydrants.

“Parking is getting tight,” Terrie Scherer said. “The traffic has increased tremendously, and along with traffic we have parking issues.”

Residents welcome the growth but have noticed much of the new, ongoing construction has resulted in a lack of off-street parking.

“People moving in here have multiple vehicles and some have businesses that include construction equipment and trailers,” Scherer added.

Area resident Martin Johnson added, “it can be a lot harder to park, you might have to park ways away from your house.”

It’s also a safety issue. With some cars parked so close to intersections, it can be difficult to see around some corners. 8News observed some drivers rolling through those intersections.

“This intersection right here we have had a number of incidents occur,” Scherer said.

Residents are open to ideas, including requiring parking through the building permit process, painted curbing and even permit parking.

“As far as parking on the street, especially in the evening, you could think about some kind of decal,” Johnson offered.

8News reached out to city officials and were told by the Department of Public Works and Richmond Police are ‘looking into this matter.’

“The departments are teaming up to develop ways to provide additional coverage and enforcement in areas of concern,” a DPW spokesperson said.

