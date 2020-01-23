Petersburg residents say trash pile-up removed after complaints

Breaking News
Police: Amazon delivery truck stolen from outside Richmond Rite Aid, recovered in Gilpin Court
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Residents frustrated by trash in a Petersburg neighborhood tell 8News the issue has been fixed.

8News reported on Jan, 13, that some neighbors in Petersburg were frustrated with trash being dumped behind homes on Marshall Street. Calling it an ‘eyesore,’ residents reached out to 8News for help.

“I just would wish that the folks who are doing this kind of stuff would get a clue and stop it,” Petersburg resident Bob Rogers told 8News.

8News has learned that the day after our report aired, the Code Compliance Division of Petersburg put notices on resident’s doors demanding that they get rid of the trash.

An eyesore, no more.

Taking action, getting results!

