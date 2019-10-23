Prince George County approves funding to design the replacement for mold-infested Walton Elementary

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Board of Supervisors has approved $1 million in funding to enter the design stage for a new elementary school. It will replace W.A. Walton Elementary, which is currently dealing with extremely high levels of mold and CO2.

Even though the dollars have been approved, a location for the new school hasn’t. Right now the Board of Supervisors is hoping to get land from Fort Lee, but that deal might not go through until the end of 2020.

The Board of Supervisors is looking at back up locations including on East Quaker Road, Middle Road and building the school on the current site of Walton Elementary.

A Taking Action investigation revealed mold was found in one in five classrooms at Walton. Students and teachers have been moved to trailers for their own safety.

The Board of Supervisors is looking at two timelines for the completion of the new school. If a location is finalized by March, the rough timeline has students moving in by the end of 2022. If a location isn’t finalized until January 2021, students wouldn’t move in until the 2023-2024 school year.

The Board emphasized that even if a site was finalized Tuesday night, the earliest a school would be completed was January 2022.

The money approved last night will cover the design process as well as some of the site inspection processes needed to build the new school.

