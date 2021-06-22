Refunds promised after 8News catches up with a local man connected to an online retailer accused of not filling orders

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Refunds are promised, just hours after 8News tracks down a local man connected to an online retailer accused of not fulfilling hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of orders.

On the Sneakfoot.com website and the company’s Facebook page, a message is now posted promising a refund for all outstanding orders. Sneak Foot also states it is temporarily closing its doors. Several customers confirm to 8News Sneak Foot reached out about refunds but they say they’ll believe it, when they see it.

On the website, the retailer that claims to sell name brand products at discount prices writes: “There are currently 743 orders we are addressing, and around 113 orders that may be lost in transit.” The announcement comes after encounter 8News has with a Henrico man tied to the company. Justin Godsey said to 8News, “I don’t want this anywhere. Because I am being harassed because I have a nice car.”

Godsey, who has several luxury cars parked at his home, at first tried to deny any connection to Sneak Foot. He said, “You got bad information, wherever you’re getting your information from.” However, when 8News shared state business records linking his Glen Allen home to the company, he came clean. He told 8News he was just an investor. He said, “All I did was handled finances for them and I delegated stuff over, that’s it. It’s going to make me look bad no matter what.”

Several customers, like Chesterfield Resident Minah Bang, who’s been waiting on a wallet, confirmed to 8News that they did get emails and text messages from Sneak Foot after 8News paid Godsey a visit. Still, they’re a little skeptical. Bang says she got an email alerting her to a refund, followed by another saying her order shipped. Another customer writes to 8News: “I got a confirmation yesterday saying they shipped my order. I didn’t get a tracking Number or anything. So, a little worried about it still.”

Meantime on Sneakfoot.com the retailer alleges it “ran into a major supply issue and is temporarily closing its doors until further notice.” The only door 8News has been able to find so far is a door a home in Glen Allen.

Sneak Foot says it may take up to six days to process the refund and if customers don’t receive one, they recommend contacting their bank and initiate a dispute. 8News will be checking back to see if those refunds come in