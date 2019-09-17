Report shows HVAC systems for some Chesterfield schools given poor grades in 2010

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — In August, 8News reported that Chesterfield school officials were warned of poorly maintained equipment for months before any type of Legionella bacteria was discovered.

Service reports from a Roanoke-based contractor showed the school system was warned numerous times that several HVAC systems needed to be fixed or replaced. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recently said the district’s cooling towers were among the worst maintained the agency has seen in the country.

A report from nearly a decade ago reveals this concern is nothing new in Chesterfield.

A 2010 facility conditions draft report rated the HVAC systems in Chesterfield schools from one to four, with one being the worst. The documents show the HVAC systems, which include cooling towers, at multiple schools in the county were given a two or one.

According to the report, the HVAC systems given a one should be replaced within a year.

L.C. Bird High School is one of the seven schools in Chesterfield that had its cooling towers test positive for a strain of Legionella bacteria. After the bacteria was discovered, the affected tower was cleaned but tested positive again.

In the 2010 report, L.C. Bird’s HVAC system was given a rating of two, which called for it to be replaced within six years. 8News reached out to CCPS to learn if any cooling towers were replaced but have yet to hear back.

Water Chemistry Inc., the Roanoke-based contractor hired to inspect the district’s cooling towers, noted in its report that L.C. Bird High School’s cooling tower’s “controller is aged.”

The 2010 report states the cooling towers at Chesterfield schools should last about 20 years.