RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents are expressing their growing concerns about a local convenience store possibly selling alcohol to underage customers, even though the owner says the business has passed all its inspections.

According to Virginia ABC, the department has received multiple complaints about Clay Express Mart on West Clay Street selling alcohol to people under the age of 21.

VCU student Liz Gonzalez says Clay Mart, which is located just blocks away from the heart of campus, is well known to students.

“Clay Mart from Richmond, you know where it is, you know what it is,” Gonzalez said.

Residents say that having a business encouraging illegal behavior is something that is not needed in the community.

Clay Express Mart was previously under investigation by Virginia ABC for selling alcohol to underage customers. A letter provided by Virginia ABC details a violation from August 2022 when Clay Mart “sold alcoholic beverages to a person who the license knew or had reason at the time to believe was less than 21 years of age.”

The business was notified in this letter that their license would be suspended for 25 days if they did not pay $2,500 as a civic penalty. In February, that payment was made.

While residents say the issue is still ongoing even after this investigation, store owner Aliah Mahmood says the shop has had no problems.

“Since then, since ticket, we had two, three inspections after that and everything was fine,” Mahmood said.

Mahmood also says the business purchased a new cash register that would require customer to provide ID when buying alcohol. The cash register is expected to arrive next month.

However, when 8News visited the store on Thursday, we saw customers buying alcohol and not employees not checking ID’s.

“I can tell you, I saw from my own eyes that there was a customer who bought alcohol and did not have their ID checked,” 8News reporter Rolynn Wilson told Mahmood.

“I will get back to them. I’m currently in DC right now. Everything should be 100%,” Mahmood replied.

Virginia ABC operates an initiative called the Underage Buyer Program in which special agents accompany “underage operatives” to buy cigarettes and alcohol at grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants and other businesses. The goal of the program is to make sure business are not selling these products to underage customers.

According to the department’s website, ABC agents complete nearly 400 compliance checks every month.

You can report a business for selling alcohol and tobacco to underage customers by calling the ABC Crimeline at 800-552-3200 or by filling out their online complaint form.