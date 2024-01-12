RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond judge heard arguments Friday as court proceedings begin to decide whether or not the public gets access to the full investigative report on last year’s shooting at Huguenot High School’s graduation.

The shooting took place at the Altria Theater on June 6, 2023 and resulted in seven injuries, as well as the deaths of Huguenot graduate Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, Lorenzo Smith.

After an internal investigation into the shooting was carried out by the school system that resulted in several changes to the school district’s policies, the school board commissioned a third-party external investigation.

Richmond Public Schools (RPS) has been sued by a group of plaintiffs in an effort to force the release of the findings of an external investigation into the events leading up to this shooting.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Lee Enterprises, publisher of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and Scripps Media, Inc., owner of CBS 6, as well as Joshua Stanfield.

CBS 6 reporter Tyler Layne, who said his coverage of this matter has been “extensive” since the day of the shooting, testified during the civil trial.

The plaintiffs said their lawsuit will “enforce rights and privileges” provided under Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act. This law, at its core, “ensures the people of the Commonwealth ready access to public records in the custody of a public body or its officers and employee.”

Previously, the school district said it will release an “executive summary” of the report, but not the report in its entirety. It has denied requests to do so, saying it is “subject to attorney-client privilege,” according to court documents.

Videos from RPS board proceedings were played at the hearing alongside several testimonies. RPS school board chair Stephanie Rizzi testified that she assumed the findings would be subject to attorney-client privileges, due to certain information in the audit possibly being confidential.

Other RPS board members have said they would see the full report released, including Jonathan Young, who said previously that the report “needs sunlight.” Young also previously motioned the board to release the entire report, but the motion was denied.

Young was excused from testifying at the court proceedings, but expressed his support of the lawsuit.

“All those persons that were there, along with yours truly, at that Huguenot graduation that tragically ended in a shooting — they have a right to know,” Young said. “They deserve to see this report.”

Shonda Harris-Muhammed — the RPS board member who motioned to commission the external report initially — as well as fellow board member Kenya Gibson were also excused from testifying.

The judge, after listening to closing arguments, told counsel that he wants to see the report himself tonight. He said he will have a written letter of opinion provided by at least next Thursday, Jan. 18, if not Wednesday.