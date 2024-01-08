RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond officials have responded after controversy over the City’s meals tax issues surfaced last week.

In a virtual interview with reporters, Chief Administrative Officer, Lincoln Saunders, said the City is working to improve communication and address an outdated software system that has led to issues with several businesses.

The response comes after the co-owner of Philly Vegan, Samuel Veney, spoke out about a meals tax mix-up that started in 2021. Veney said a representative with the City told the restaurant to halt collection of the meals tax due to the style of business.

“She said, ‘Stop collecting meals tax. Do not collect this, because you’re take-out only,’ and she filled out our paperwork,” Veney said. “She did not check out the ALM box, and wrote ‘take-out only.’”

Philly Vegan (Photo: 8News)

But nine months later, a tax auditor with the City visited the restaurant and told the owners that the previous directive was incorrect.

“They came back and said, ‘We made a huge mistake — you should actually be paying these meal taxes’,” Veney said. “On April 1st, we started collecting the tax and paying on time. The City acknowledged the mistake, but said ‘We still want you to pay.’”

The bill, combined with interest, has grown to $37,000 — however, the City is revisiting the situation.

“We do have a legal duty to collect taxes that are assessed and levied, but at the same time we can do it compassionately,” Saunders said. “The case of Philly Vegan deserves additional review.”

Veney confirmed with 8News that he met with several City representatives on Monday to review the situation. Saunders said despite the City’s mistake, state code does not allow for much leeway when it comes to collecting taxes.

“The state code is pretty clear – the assessment must stand. That said, I think we can help rectify things when there are honest mistakes,” Saunders said.

It’s unclear how the City plans to rectify Philly Vegan’s situation specifically, however, Saunders acknowledged an outdated tax system could be to blame for the issues.

An audit from April 2023, outlined several issues with the system including limited staffing and communication.

“One of the challenges today is that this is a largely manual process,” Saunders said. “The city has known for several years we need to automate and get enhanced technology and we’ve made a clear point in getting a more user system in place.”