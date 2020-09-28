Richmond Tenants Fed Up With Unwanted Guests- Mice

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ayesha Smiley says didn’t realize the one-bedroom apartment, she pays nearly $1000 a month for in Richmond- came with roommates. She’s got mice. “I would catch two at a time on a mice trap,” said Smiley.

Shortly after moving into The Collection Midtown apartments on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Smiley says she noticed the little critters running across her living room floor.

“Then I started buying mice traps,” explained Smiley.

Now she says they’re everywhere. She’s shared images with 8News of the mice she’s spotted or caught. “Since I moved in, maybe about 20,” she told us.

WARNING: The upcoming images contain pictures of dead mice.











Smiley says she’s frightened and she fears the mice will gnaw through her clothes. “I had to pack up all my stuff and put it in storage containers.”

She is not the only one in the building dealing with unwanted guests. Dennis Staley who lives below says he has mice too. “I have been seeing them in my kitchen,” Staley said. “Under the sink, there’s a hole and they be coming out of there.”

He tells 8News he’s only been living in the Richmond apartment for about two weeks.

He pays $1300 a month for his two bedroom place and says he’s already seen five mice run through. “If this continues, I have no choice but to move,” said Staley.

Both tenants say they’ve put in work orders and contacted the leasing office.

Crews did come out. Smiley explained, “All they did was patch up and they still coming through.”

Terminix was on site when we showed up last week. Smiley says they arrived after she told the leasing office she contacted the news.

Yet, on Monday Smiley says she saw another mouse. She said, “I just want to move, I want out of the lease.”

Staley feels the same way. “I want my money back,” he said.

8News reached out to the leasing office last week. We got a call from their corporate PR team Friday. They promised a call back some answers and information Monday. Yet suddenly, they went silent. No one returned our repeated phone calls, emails and texts.

8News will continue to reach out.

Legally, landlords are supposed to provide a clean, safe place to live and take reasonable steps to rid a home of vermin. It is important to note, renters can be held responsible if they don’t keep the property clean and sanitary.

