RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Newly obtained documents by 8News reveal Richmond’s acting police chief, Rick Edwards, was involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in 2002.

Digging through archives, 8News learned the situation unfolded on 4700 Castlewood Road on Dec. 16, 2002. Documents show Edwards and another officer, Shane Waite, were patrolling under a newly formed, high visibility strike force called the “Wave Unit” to crack down on criminal activity.

According to reports at the time, the pair stopped a driver, identified as 21-year-old Isaac Thompson, for improper registration. The report says that Thompson ran from the officers before firing a gun, and striking one several times in the chest. Both officers reportedly returned fire, striking and killing Thompson on the scene.

A resident who lived in the area where the shooting happened told 8News at the time that she was relieved police were patrolling the area.

“We really need it because it’s a lot going on. I see them patrolling the area a lot and it’s not as bad as it used to be,” she said. “I think by police being here in the neighborhood it will help a lot.”

This information comes as Edwards vies to become the permanent police chief and increase trust and transparency in the department.

During a crime briefing this year, Edwards told 8News he had applied for the position, and also outlined the new core values of the department.

“Rebuilding trust and legitimacy… that is one of the most important things I can say,” Edwards said. “We have to be viewed as legitimate and part of that is being transparent and open.”

It also comes as the department investigates four officer-involved shootings in 2023.

8News reached out to the Richmond Police Department on Tuesday morning for an interview regarding this shooting, and the request was not granted at the time of this publication.