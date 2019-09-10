Ride at your own risk: Audit reveals serious questions about Richmond’s elevator inspections

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are serious questions about elevator inspections in the City of Richmond, 8News learned during Tuesday’s audit committee meeting.

A recent audit of the city’s inspection process looked at a sampling of 34 elevators and found more than half lacked any record of inspection.

The report found the city had no formal process in place to ensure that all elevators are inspected by its third-party vendor. The audit also revealed the city doesn’t really know how many elevators are in Richmond.

While city leaders assured the audit committee the issue is due to a record keeping error, the committee chair shared his doubts Tuesday on the efficiency of the city’s systems and response.

“It’s my understanding it’s not that the elevators have not been inspected,” Sharon Ebert, Richmond’s deputy chief administrative officer for economic and community development, said. “Life safety our number one concern.”

“It takes 90 days to change light bulb on a city street. If it’s not a light bulb issue it takes a 180 days. It takes 3 years to get someone to come out and look at a dead tree in your front yard,” Roger Boeve, the committee’s chairman, responded. “Public safety I am not sure is as a high a priority as it should be.”

Ebert said until now inspections were on an Excel spreadsheet and not entered into the right database. She explained that they have organized an elevator SWAT team to get it corrected.

