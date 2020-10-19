Skip the long lines: New Chesterfield early voting locations announced

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Voters now have four more places to vote early in Chesterfield County.

The early voting sites include four libraries:

Curbside voting will be offeredd at all four locations.

On Monday, 8News saw a steady flow of traffic at the North Courthouse Road Library. There, cars circled to park and voters like Frankie Chambers lined up to go in.

“I wanted to make sure my vote gets in early,” said Chambers, telling 8News that she really liked the option to vote at her local library.

The new sites offer weekday voting from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. In addition, the Chesterfield General Registrar Constance Hargrove says locals can vote early for the next two Saturdays.

“The 24th and the 31st, we’re open from 9 until 5,” Hargrove said.

If residents want to skip the long lines, locals can drop off their completed absentee ballot at a box inside each library. Worried about potential tampering? Hargrove said it’s very secure.

“It is manned by an officer of election at all times. It comes back to the Registrar’s office every night,” Hargrove added.

Curbside voting is also available for anyone over 65, disabled, or exposed to COVID-19. There is also a phone number when you pull up. It is posted on the sign in front of the libraries.

“They can give us a call and say they want to vote in their vehicle,” Hargrove said.

If you plan to go inside to vote early in person, voters told us don’t be deterred by the long lines.

“Oh, it’s been going very fast, it’s gone great,” Chambers said.

You can still vote early at the Chesterfield Registrar’s Office, where a ballot box is located as well.

Voters are asked to wear a mask and follow state and federal social distancing guidelines.

Click here for the latest information about the General Election in Chesterfield County.

