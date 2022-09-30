CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.

The company is already being investigated in other states, including North Carolina and Ohio, after suddenly closing early this month, leaving customers without answers.

In Virginia, Chesterfield County Navy veteran Kimberlyn Towles is just one of dozens of residents who were left searching for answers after Pink Energy seemingly shut down without warning.

“Initially, back in 2019, when they were known as PowerHome Solar, I got my solar panels installed, and even back then, the things that they said, like, ‘You’ll be able to save all this and you’ll bank and the energy company will be sending you money back,’ that never happened or anything,” Towles told 8News. “But, roll back up here, I was getting my roof replaced and my siding replaced, and in order to get the roof replaced, [I] needed the solar panels to come down.”

Towles said she paid nearly $25,000 for the panels and installation. But after storm damage hit her home, she needed roof work done in July of 2022. She said it took several hours-long phone calls with Pink Energy to schedule a time for a crew to come to her residence. When they finally arrived to take down the panels for the roof work, she said the removal was incomplete.

Brackets were left on top of Towles’ home, which the roofing company was able to remove during its work. However, once the repair was complete, Towles said she struggled to schedule an appointment for the Pink Energy crew to return to put the solar panels back up.

“They were like, ‘We can give you an appointment in about a month and a half,'” Towles said. “I’m like, ‘Are you serious? It’s summertime. The electric bill is going to be crazy, and I own solar panels.’ They were like, ‘Yeah, I’m sorry. We’re so backed up.'”

The solar panels from Pink Energy are still on Kimberlyn Towles’ roof, months after she requested their removal. Credit: Kimberlyn Towles

Solar panels that were removed months ago are still in Kimberlyn Towles’ yard. Credit: Olivia Jaquith

Towles said the return appointment was eventually scheduled for Sept. 12. But Pink Energy rescheduled for Sept. 28, the same day the news came out that the company had shut down.

“It was essentially overnight,” Towles said. “You can just do that and not send anything to the customers, advising them were to turn?”

Towles’ 15 panels are still sitting in her yard and garage, left unused until they can be reinstalled.

“I’m just in shock,” she said. “I don’t really know where to go right now.”

The Better Business Bureau and Office of the Attorney General confirmed to 8News Friday that Pink Energy, also known as PowerHome Solar, did close. The company is not Better Business Bureau accredited, and has hundreds of negative reviews online.

8News also reached out to Pink Energy via multiple phone numbers listed on the company’s website, as well as emails. The emails yielded no response, while the phone calls either rang busy or could not be completed.

Solar panel professionals in the area recommended reaching out to other legitimate businesses in the solar panel industry to see if they can assist with any outstanding work orders left by Pink Energy’s sudden closure.