Speed limit reduced on I-95 ramp after crash that killed 3 motorcyclists

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Changes are made to the Maury Street exit ramp along Interstate 95 in Richmond following a crash that left three motorcyclists dead.

The bikers lost control on the ramp heading toward I-95 South back in September. Flowers now mark the spot on the where husband and wife John and Roxann Todt, and Teresa Sexton, lost their lives.

Friends of the bikers recently made a plea for help to Richmond City leaders.

“Basically, I am here for the safety of all motorists, especially the bikers,” Beverly Readus said.

Readus and Teddy Newsome raised concerns about the guardrails lining the Richmond ramp towards 95 South.

“The guardrails are kind of short,” Readus said.

Newsome asked, “My question would be, ‘would the state be willing to look into a safe barrier for the guardrails?’”

They also wondered if gravel and debris in the roadway played a role in the deadly accident.

“The same ramp and other ramps are just still not clean,” Readus said.

8News rode the ramp a couple times. We spotted some loose gravel towards the edge of the road at the beginning of the ramp, but not where the crash occurred. Still, we took the bikers’ concerns to VDOT, the agency responsible for maintaining the Maury Street ramp.

After 8News reached out, VDOT said they inspected the crash area and confirmed the guardrail’s height met engineering and installation standards. VDOT did not find any evidence of a buildup of gravel in the travel lane.

VDOT did, however, make a change. The advisory speed on the ramp has been reduced from 45 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour.

Virginia State Police is still investigating the fatal accident, but authorities do believe speed was a factor.

