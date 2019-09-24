Speeding concerns prompt speed trailer in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three weeks after an 8News investigation into speeding concerns along Fairmount Avenue in Richmond, police are taking steps to slow drivers down.

The Richmond Police Department recently put up a speed measuring trailer to clock drivers and gather data on how fast drivers are really going. 8News was told in a few weeks, the department’s traffic unit will compile and analyze the data collected from the trailer.

The unit will be looking at the number of cars, peak times and average speeds to determine how best to follow-up. The move comes after an 8News investigation found most cars were flying down Fairmount.

The posted speed limit is 25 miles per hour but using our speed gun, 8News clocked some doing 45. On Tuesday, 8News found drivers slowed down once they saw the speed trailer. Although, we still spotted a car going 14 miles per hour over the limit.

“I hate for people to get hurt,” said Larry Dunlap, who lives on Fairmount.

He and other neighbors worry about pedestrian safety on the busy street. They say they’re happy to see police take action so quickly. Unfortunately, they don’t think drivers see this trailer alone as a deterrent.

When we asked if folks were slowing down, Cleo Satchell, a resident in the area said, “No. They’re speeding up. Yeah, 45 miles an hour this morning.”

Dunlap thinks enforcement in the area would help.

“They need a policeman to sit back in a cut,” he explained.

Residents also say they think a traffic light at the intersection of Fairmount and 22nd Street would help. The Richmond Department Of Public Works told 8News that would require an engineering study.