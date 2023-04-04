RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After at least two Virginia Commonwealth University students are out hundreds of dollars after trying to buy Taylor Swift concert tickets, they are hoping the fraudster behind the scam gets their “karma.”

A scammer who went by the name “Rodney Ram” recently entered VCU student-based GroupMe chat groups announcing the sale of tickets to Taylor Swift’s May 12 concert in Philadelphia, according to a Facebook post by VCU Police.

Two students used the Venmo app to send $400 each to the individual.

“When they did not receive the tickets, they realized it was a scam,” Corey Byers, Public Information Officer for VCU Police, said.

Byers said a third student sent a picture of their school I.D. to the scammer after “Rodney Ram” requested confirmation of the student’s identity before purchase. The student ended up not sending money for the tickets, but the scammer used their identity to continue swindling people.

Unfortunately, VCU Police have not been able to find the person behind this scam.

“We have no leads on the individual. We received a tip as to their further activity online, but we have not identified them,” Byers said. “With internet scams like this, they could be anywhere. They may be here in Richmond, but they really could be anywhere.”

She added that buying tickets from someone you know isn’t always reliable either.

“If someone you know purchased tickets and they were fraudulent, your friend or family member may not know that and they sell them to you,” Byers said. “So, you’re losing money and you’re getting to the venue and can’t get in.”

Byers advises people to buy tickets from an authorized seller or from the venue. The Better Business Bureau also has some tips for buying event tickets here.

Anyone with information about this scammer’s identity or location is asked to contact VCU Police. Additional victims of the scam are also encouraged to contact police.

Anonymous tips will be accepted:

For non-emergency tips, call VCU Police 24/7: (804) 828-1196.

VCU students, faculty, staff and Richmond residents can download the free LiveSafe mobile safety app on a smartphone to submit tips, screenshots, photos and videos directly to VCU Police. Tips are monitored 24/7.