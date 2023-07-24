The two people killed in the shooting were 18-year-old Shawn Jackson (Right) and his father, 36-year-old Lorenzo “Renzo” Smith (Left).

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In an interview with 8News, Tameeka Jackson Smith revealed new details into the relationship between her son, Shawn Jackson, and the alleged gunman who fatally shot him and his stepfather outside a high school graduation.

The tragedy unfolded on June 6 outside the Altria Theatre, shortly after Huguenot High School graduates walked across the stage. Jackson-Smith said the morning began with smiles as she and her husband, Renzo Smith, designed graduation shirts for their son and helped him get ready.

“We told him how good he looked. Everybody was happy and smiling. It was just a good day,” she said. “I texted him and I said ‘How do you feel?’ He was like ‘I feel good.’ I said ‘I’m very proud of you.’ He said ‘Thank you.'”

Then, moments later, as the family gathered outside the theatre, gunshots erupted in the crowd near Monroe Park. Jackson Smith told 8News she witnessed a teen boy run up behind her son and open fire.

“My son was walking toward me and I seen the boy run up behind him and just start shooting him from behind,” she said. “My son was walking toward me. My husband was walking behind my son but somehow the boy ran around everybody and ran behind my son.”

Shawn Jackson and his step father, Renzo Smith, were shot dead. Several other people were shot and injured. Police later identified the gunman as 19-year-old Amari Pollard, adding that they victim and suspect knew each other and had an “ongoing dispute.”

Jackson Smith said she’s unclear what the dispute was, but confirmed the two knew each other.

“They were friends. He used to stay at my house when they were little kids, since they were like eight years old,” she said. “My son told me, about 4-5 months ago, that he was going to see him, so I didn’t even know that they were having a problem. When you think of people that your child considered a friend… and somebody stayed in your home… you wouldn’t think that they would be that angry at you that they would take their life from you. It’s no amount of words that equals a life.”

Nearly two months after the tragedy, this mother still has questions about the situation. Police previously reported that they recovered four guns at the scene, two of which are still unaccounted for. Jackson Smith said she witnessed Pollard shoot her son but doesn’t know who shot her husband.

“My husband got shot, so who shot my husband? I don’t know,”

Police have maintained Pollard was the sole gunman, but said more details will be revealed in court.

Jackson Smith also provided clarity on her son’s involvement in the Homebound program, a virtual learning option for Richmond Public School Students. In June, 8News requested information through the Freedom of Information Act request after documents showed Jackson was learning virtually due to “safety reasons.”

RPS withheld those documents citing a state code regarding student identity; however, Jackson’s mother said the safety concern was not related to graduation.

“I had safety issues other places, but not at the graduation. That’s a whole another situation.”

Jackson Smith said she is choosing to focus on remembering her son, who she described as a superstar, and her husband, who she said was a protector.

“He could dance, rap, play sports, he was everything. He loved his family. He was very family oriented. He was my baby. My only boy,” Jackson Smith said about her son. “My husband was a great husband and father. Even when he was sick, he would heal and go right back to it. He just was awesome.”

Pollard is set to appear in Court on Friday. In the meantime, Smith Jackson still questions as to why the shooting happened.

“I just want to know why. I have fed you. You have slept in my house. I have gave you rides,” she said. “There were no words to amount taking my son and husband from me. Like why?”

