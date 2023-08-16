GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is taking action after receiving several complaints from family members about safety concerns inside the Greensville Correctional Center.

One woman, who wished to stay anonymous, shared concerns about a lack of communication from the jail, reported fires, a lockdown and an escaped inmate, who is still on the run five days later.

“They’re getting treated like they’re dog crap … like they’re nothing,” she said. “They’re still human.”

She told 8News that the last time she spoke to her boyfriend was on the night of July 31, hours before the jail was forced into a lockdown. According to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC), three Greensville inmates died within 24 hours of each other on July 30 and July 31.

Though the department shared few details about the causes of death, a spokesperson did confirm that the inmates were found unresponsive and did not respond to naloxone, a drug used to reverse overdoses.

The concerned family member told 8News she has called the jail several times but has received no answers.

“They don’t tell you anything … like saying ‘yes an incident happened,'” she said. “They don’t give you any information. I have been calling for the last two weeks and no information is provided.”

A fire was also reported to have occurred within the jail on Monday, Aug. 14. 8News reached out to the Department of Corrections on Tuesday and again on Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson explained that inmates set four fires off inside one housing unit. The situation is still under investigation, but no injuries were reported, according to the department.

“He has a pacemaker, a heart issue. My concern was if it’s in his pod and its smoke filling up — is anyone checking on him? Is anyone checking on people with medical conditions,” the concerned family member said.

These concerns come as the urgent multi-agency manhunt continues for 21-year-old Naseem Roulack, the Greensville inmate who escaped from St. Mary’s hospital on Saturday.

On Wednesday, authorities announced a $5,000 reward for any information leading to Roulack’s capture. He was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run when he escaped the supervision of two security guards.

“It’s just been one problem after another. The jail isn’t being run properly,” the concerned woman told 8News. “I would like to know that everybody is ok — I wish Greensville would put out a statement, saying ‘yes, we’ve had issues but everyone is OK.'”