‘This is the final straw with this place’: Woman fed up after ceiling collapses at Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Seyla Hossaini thankfully wasn’t home Monday when her ceiling collapsed at the Stuart Court Apartments on Monument Avenue in Richmond.

“My roommate called me and he was like, ‘I need to show you something,’ and he video-chatted me and showed me that my ceiling had completely fallen in. I was thinking, this is the final straw with this place,” Hossaini said.

The hole has since been patched up, but won’t fully be fixed until Friday. Her room is a mess.

“There is little flecks of drywall all over my shelf,” she said.

In the meantime, Hossaini asked to be put up in a hotel. She says Landmark, which manages the property, refused and instead made an offer she won’t even consider.

“Her only other offer was she could move me into an empty room into another apartment in the building with four strangers, other tenants. I said, I am not moving into a building with other strangers,” Hossaini said.

Landmark declined to do an interview, but the asset manager told 8News that when the ceiling came down, they immediately jumped into action to do everything they could to secure it.

“One thing we are not going to do is put our tenants in danger,” Landmark asset manager, who would only provide the name Linda, told 8News.

Yet, the tenant feels there’s been delays and shoddy work in the past.

“This is exactly where there was a water stain when it was still being renovated before I moved in,” she said, while pointing to the ceiling where it collapsed.

Hossaini says she alerted Landmark last week that the ceiling was leaking water.

“They came and they put plastic in the crawl space and they supposedly fixed it and then a couple days later, it was starting to bubble,” she claims.

Hossaini says she called again.

“They gave me this whole answer about how they don’t know how long it’s going to take but they’re going to fix it,” she said.

The next day, the ceiling collapsed. And that’s not all that has the tenant wondering what she’s paying for.

“Our elevator has been down since about September 10,” said Hossaini, who lives on the 9th floor.

“I have barely been staying here,” she claimed.

Hossaini wants to be reimbursed for the past two months.

Landmark confirms they did offer to pro-rate her October rent and let her break her lease. Yet, Hossaini says she would only have a week to find a new place to leave and she wonders how she would move out.

“I don’t know how I get my stuff out because there is no elevator,” she said.

Landmark says a freight elevator for the move could be made available. The company doesn’t normally have access to it, but could, if Hossaini decides she really wants out.

Landmark also told 8News the building is old. They said they’ve been working on fixing the main elevator but learned parts had to be ordered and built.

After 8News pressed about the tenants rent, we were told they’ll have a discussion about how to compensate all the tenants inconvenienced once the elevator is running again. However, it could be another week or two before that happens.

