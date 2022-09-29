WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — A child safety product has been recalled because of a choking hazard.

Toddleroo Rotating Cabinet Latches. Image from the Consumer Product Safety Commission

Toddleroo Rotating Cabinet Latches, which is sold at Walmart and Buy Buy Baby, have been found to be dangerous for small children. The latching button can be dislodged and detached from the cabinet latches, posing a choking hazard to young children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission .

An announcement on the government agency’s website said the manufacturer has received 19 reports of the latching button dislodging or detaching, and one report of a child gagging on a dislodged button.

The commission has announced that consumers should stop using it immediately.

The manufacturer, North States Industries can be contacted toll-free at 888-243-8350 or people can go online and fill out a recall form.