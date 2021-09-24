Towing company able to replace fleet year after Walmart truck wreck

CREWE, Va. (WRIC) — The 8News Taking Action team spoke with Watts’ Towing in Crewe back in April as they faced difficulties reaching a settlement with Walmart after one of their truck drivers crashed into the business. Now the towing business finally has some closure.

The Walmart truck ruined an entire fleet of tow trucks, the thing the towing company needs to survive. Ray Watts told 8News that the damages were estimated to be at least $700,000.

In April 8 months after the crash had occurred, Watts’ Towing told 8News that the business had not received any money from Walmart and communications from the company had been limited.

Now a year after the crash happened, the towing company and Walmart have reached a settlement. While the exact details are not publicly available, the attorney for Watts’ Towing assured 8News that “it was an arrangement they were comfortable with” and the business could now restore the tow truck fleet.