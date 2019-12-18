Traffic troubles and parking problems in Richmond’s playland

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Scott’s Addition has become Richmond’s playland with arcade bars, bowling, breweries, shuffleboard restaurants and more. With all of the attractions, more people are moving into the area.

Some say the rapid growth in the area came without any plan for parking and traffic and it’s getting dangerous.

Paula Barton, who has worked in Scott’s Addition for years said, “The main thing that scares me is trying to get out of here in the afternoons.”



With new homes going up and businesses moving in, what once was a sleepy industrial area now has congestion, speeders and parking problems, Barton says.

“You can’t see at all,” she told 8News, “they’re parked up to the edges and you’re just kind of guessing can I go? Is there anyone coming? I almost got hit a couple times.”

Pat Sigmon, who has worked in the area since the ’90s, told 8News he agrees.

“You can’t see around the corners,” Sigmon said.

Drive around Scott’s Addition and it’s easy to see what they’re talking about. Cars parked illegally or so close to the intersection and stop signs, drivers often can’t see around the corners until it’s too late.

“Right out here, there’s wrecks at least once a week,” Barton said. “You can hear them screeching and there’s a wreck.”

8News did some checking on that intersection of West Moore Street and Highpoint Avenue and DMV data shows there has been an increase in reported crashes there. There have been four so far this year compared to just one last year.

“You pull out and people get hit,” says Barton.



While there is plenty of parking in a nearby pay lot, drivers prefer to squeeze in on the street for free. Still, overall in the neighborhood, off-street parking is limited.

“I think it’s just grown so fast and that’s like a second thought,” says Barton.



If drivers can’t find a spot, they’re pulling into Barton and Sigmon’s place of business. The owner had to put up signs threatening to tow.

They say they would like to see more enforcement in the area. For instance, they say one truck with outdated tags has been parked in the area for months.

“It should be moved,” Sigmon told 8News.

It looks like they will get their wish. 8News reached out to Richmond Police and they told 8News Scott’s Addition is on their radar. The traffic unit is currently conducting a speed survey and patrols will be out enforcing the speed limits.

RPD says for those who observe parking violations they should call the non- emergency number so an officer can respond. That number is 804-646-5100.

We also reached out to Richmond’s Department Of Public Works to see if they have any plans for improvements in the area. We have yet to hear back but we will keep you posted.

