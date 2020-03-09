Trouble in timeshare paradise

If you’ve ever been pitched a timeshare, they can be tempting. Beaches, mountains, waterfront property, it can be a slice of paradise. But what happens if your getaway no longer fits your lifestyle or budget?

A Chesterfield couple told 8News they were trying to cut back on expenses with their timeshare yet instead they were tricked into spending more. William and Carrie Ogburn reached out to 8News for help.

William says the couple loved their waterfront timeshare in Myrtle Beach. Unfortunately, their financial situation was changing. Ogburn needs a new wheelchair, his car with 200,000 miles on it, is getting old and his workman’s compensation from a fall on the job has run out. So, the Ogburn’s went to their timeshare representative to find a way to cut costs.

“We told him we can’t afford another penny,” W. Ogburn said.

However, when the couple got their next credit card statement they were shocked. They say the timeshare company billed them for more than $30,000.

“Here we are in retirement and all we want to do is travel and enjoy life a bit and our life is basically being ruined,” W. Ogburn told 8News.

8News is taking action and getting answers for the Ogburn’s. We’ve also discovered the Ogburn’s are not the only timeshare owners feeling deceived.

