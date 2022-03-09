RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A Truist Bank spokesperson has responded following an 8News story on hundreds of customers’ complaints during the SunTrust and BB&T merger into Truist Bank.

After ignoring multiple requests for an interview, Truist corporate communications representative Brian Boudreaux sent a statement to 8News Wednesday evening:

“I wanted to provide a little more context around the timing of our transition, how it affected our clients, and where we are now.“

“Over President’s Day weekend, our SunTrust clients transitioned to Truist consumer and commercial products. Before the event, we proactively reached out to clients and encouraged them to take care of their banking needs, including scheduling important transactions, online bill pay, and Zelle payments, before the transition weekend where access to their accounts would be affected. Over that weekend, the services that were impacted or unavailable were online banking; our mobile app; our contact center; and deposits, withdrawals, payments, or transfers at Truist ATMs or branches. During this time, clients were able to use credit and debit cards for purchases, and get cash from non-Truist ATMs. Services were made available to clients beginning the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 20, and have been available for use since that time.“

“In the days that followed, a smaller subset of our clients experienced challenges, including a delay in activating and using their new Truist debit card, which our teams have since addressed. Our clients also experienced longer than normal wait times as we worked diligently to provide every client the care and attention they deserve. Over the past two weeks, our wait times have steadily improved. At this time, there are no broad system issues affecting our clients, and we’re here to help clients who may be experiencing individual challenges.“

“We’re deeply sorry for the stress and frustration this caused for our clients. If you have specific clients that we can help, please don’t hesitate to share their information with us in a secure manner and we can pass it along to our client service teams.”

Hundreds of Truist customers flooded the 8News Facebook page, email and phones Tuesday with issues they had been having with the company since the merger.

Now a Truist Bank customer, Glen Allen resident Tabetha Anthony said she’s now thinking of switching banks because she has run into so many issues with Truist.

“This is not how SunTrust conducted business,” Anthony said. “They’re letting all of us down.”