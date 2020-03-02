VCU, JTCC working to address critical shortage of qualified nurses

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University and John Tyler Community College are teaming up to get more qualified nurses out of the classroom and into hospitals and doctor’s offices faster.

VCU will be offering an accelerated bachelor’s program to John Tyler CC’s nursing students.

“It will reduce the amount of time that it will require for them to graduate,” Jean Giddens, Dean of the School of Nursing at VCU, told 8News.

Students will be able to take the courses online while completing the final year of their nursing degree at John Tyler CC.

“It does contribute to a more educated workforce,” Giddens explained.

Diane Siner, a former pediatric nurse and Assistant Professor at JTCC, tells 8News, “most employers desire for their RN’s to get their baccalaureate degree.”

The partnership is an effort to address a nationwide shortage of nurses. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates by 2022 there will be a nationwide deficit of 1.1 million nurses. Researchers have found a lack of nurses can lead to longer emergency room waits, medical mistakes and deaths.

“If there are not enough nurses on the floor taking care of their patients than safety is going to suffer,” Siner said.

The new program opens for applications May 1.

8News is digging deeper into the nursing shortage- what’s causing it and it’s impact on patient care. Catch our Taking Action investigation Monday at 11pm.

