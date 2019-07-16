VCU’s new animal research policy needs your help

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU has written a new draft on the school’s conduct of animal research after last year when 8News exposed that VCU had monkeys addicted to heroin.

Until now, VCU’s animal research program had no policy on the approval and monitoring of animals.

The new animal conduct policy wants your feedback, and you can voice your opinions on what VCU should add.

Last year, 8News exposed VCU research for putting monkeys into a study to gather information on opioid addiction and treatment. VCU said the studies contributed to the development of Naxloxone which is a life-saving drug that counters the effects of an opioid overdose.

VCU defended their actions by claiming after research the monkeys were put in a sanctuary where they retire.

8News found this allegation was not true and that the monkeys were transferred to other research facilities.

If you choose to leave a suggestion, there is a minimum 10 business day period before the suggestion will be submitted for final approval.

