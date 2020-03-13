VDOE: Richmond school audit didn’t include senior transcripts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has new information about concerns over transcript errors at Richmond Public Schools. On Wednesday, parents told 8News they found a discrepancy with their students’ senior transcripts impacting their grade point average.

At the time, Richmond Public Schools said they had recently completed an audit of junior and senior transcripts and confirmed errors of the past have been corrected. On Friday, the Virginia Department Of Education said it’s not true.

Here’s the statement RPS issued to 8News:

“The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) and Richmond Public Schools (RPS) recently completed an audit of junior and senior transcripts per new protocols we put in place last year. That audit confirmed that the systemic errors of the past have been corrected.” Richmond Public Schools

School Board Chair Linda Owen supported the claims. Yet on Friday, VDOE’s Director of Media Relations Charles Pyle reached out to 8News and said that the audit did not include senior transcripts.

In an email, Pyle said, “Please know that the audit did not and was not intended to check GPA calculations. The audit was to check whether transcripts accurately reflected junior student schedules. The audit was of 10% of RPS juniors.”

After reaching out to RPS for an explanation, 8News eventually received a response.

Last year, RPS underwent a robust transcript audit for all RPS seniors. At that time, VDOE confirmed that transcripts were accurate and that systemic issues were addressed. We continue to partner with VDOE on transcript and schedule audits. VDOE has confirmed that the systemic errors of the past, as it relates to scheduling and appropriate course credits, have been corrected. Additionally, VDOE has validated that the RPS GPA algorithm is working accurately and in compliance with our school board policy. Because the system-level errors were addressed, it was the requested VDOE protocol to sample junior transcripts. Based on the time of year that the audit for juniors was conducted, the review did not include GPA and rank. We encourage families and students to continually check their transcripts and reach out to us at transcripts@rvaschools.net if there are any concerns. Danielle Pierce, RPS Communications and Media Relations Specialist

Scott Lage, a father of senior twins has called on the school board to conduct an immediate review as seniors are filling out college applications.

“I love to see a full audit,” Lage said. “I think every student deserves a fair and accurate representation of their grade.”

Now that schools will be closed for coronavirus, it’s unclear how parents’ concerns will get addressed.

Stay with 8News for updates to this story.

LATEST HEADLINES: