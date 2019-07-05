‘Very relieved’: Wawa cleans up Henrico property after 8News investigation

Wawa has agreed to clean up a Henrico homeowner’s property after an 8News investigation.

“There were tires and carpet and over there was a car door and metal, and it’s gone now,” says the homeowner, Maryann Carney.

You may remember, Carney told 8News construction crews dumped the garbage onto her property when they began clearing the land for a new Wawa on Parham Road. Less than a week after our 8News report aired, the project manager stopped by and had it cleared out.

“He said he heard from the Wawa president and they were very unhappy with the story that was run and they just wanted to be good neighbors and remedy the situation,” Carney explained.

That’s not all that has Carney relieved. Carney’s been told at the end of the month they’re building an 8-foot concrete decorative fence. It’s to make up for all the trees crews took out — trees that had served as a barrier between her home and the commercial lot.

“Very relieved, very excited,” she said. “I am just glad I am going to be able to get my privacy back and my safety back for my kids.”

Carney’s neighbors have reported vibrations from the construction has caused their homes to crack. We were told Henrico would send inspectors out. Those neighbors have yet to hear from anyone.