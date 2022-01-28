Virginia lawmakers step in with 11 bipartisan bills to hold dog breeding facility accountable

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens of animal welfare violations and persistent reports of deplorable conditions inside a Virginia dog breeding facility have finally prompted state lawmakers to step in. They’ve now filed 11 bipartisan bills aimed at addressing concerns at Envigo.

8News has been exposing poor and harmful conditions inside the breeding and research facility, which houses more than 5,000 dogs to be used in medical research, for several years. Envigo is a global company valued at more than $500 million.

On Jan. 26, the USDA released scathing inspection report from a visit in October. The Cumberland facility was cited for 13 animal welfare violations . That’s in addition to 26 violations documented in October 2021.

That inspection was prompted by an undercover PETA video and a prior USDA inspection that found “300 puppy deaths attributed to unknown causes.”

The October federal inspection report was released this week. It stated that sick and injured dogs were left untreated, a newborn puppy was found dead in the drains and there were continued problems with dirty kennels.

“It’s barbaric and hideous,” said Del. Kaye Kory (D-Fairfax).



She and Del. Buddy Fowler (R-Caroline) are sponsoring Greta’s Law, named after Fowlers’ beagle who often comes to work with him.

Fowler said, “The violations, I mean, are just absolutely horrific.”

The bill would require Envigo to track dogs born, sold or found dead at its facility.

The reported noted “a pile of feces” said to be stacked “5 to 6 inches high.”

Fowler said, “They don’t deserve to live like this.”

Fowler, a beagle breeder himself, shook his head, “I have to keep my kennels clean.”

“It’s just totally unacceptable,” he added.

The 11 bills range in scope from increasing accountability and transparency to implementing statewide oversight.

“We should all be ashamed and embarrassed that this is going on near where we live,” said Kory. She is happy to see so many fellow legislators on both sides of the aisle taking action.



Among the other bills is Senate Bill 535, which creates an animal welfare oversight officer to inspect operations at Envigo. Senate Bill 604 would close a loophole that allows Envigo to escape state animal cruelty charges.

“These are violations for which I would be charged with a felony,” explained Daphna Nachminovitch with PETA. Nachminovitch helped launch the newly formed Virginia Coalition for Beagle Protection. The coalition is made up of dozens of animal rescue groups and humane societies. They have been contacting lawmakers and throwing their full support behind the bills.

“These bills could make the difference of life or death for these long suffering beagles,” said Nachminovitch.



Envigo told 8News in a statement, “Envigo is following the Virginia legislative process and will be providing relevant testimony during the committee discussions. We are proud of the investments and improvements we have made at the Cumberland facility and continue to work with policymakers to ensure the critical need for human and animal medical research is met in a safe and humane way.”



Some of the bills will be heard in subcommittees next week. In the meantime, Nachminovitch wonders why the USDA hasn’t done more and seized the animals they found hurt or pull Envigo’s breeder license. Several groups have called on the USDA to revoke Envigo’s license.

