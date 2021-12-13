Virginia mom upset her son is still serving time for an armed robbery while the Governor pardons a convicted killer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The uproar over Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent decision to pardon a Colonial Heights woman convicted of murder continues.

A Virginia mom told 8News the pardon system makes no sense, and she wants officials held accountable. Her frustration comes after her son, who is behind bars for a lesser crime, was denied a conditional pardon.

“It’s not justice and our justice system truly needs to be revamped,” said King George resident Gail Dietz.

Dietz said her son, 44-year-old son Matthew Mosher, committed a crime when he wasn’t in his right mind and was hooked on opioids.

According to Dietz, Mosher never physically harmed anyone, is now clean and has served most of his time. He continues to serve time at Haynesville Correctional Center after his 2020 request for a conditional pardon was denied.





“Mosher led police on a chase. He committed the crimes using an unloaded bb gun,” Dietz said. “Under mandatory sentencing guidelines, he was sent to prison for ten years.”

She said he only has one year left on a 10-year sentence and added “Matt is very remorseful for what he has done.”

Dietz said she thinks it is unfair that Margaret Blair Dacey, who is doing time for the 2013 murder of Rusty Mack in Colonial Heights, is about to walk free.

“I don’t understand how someone can murder someone, take a life from a loved one and a family and be pardoned,” Dietz said. “After only 7 years, not even half her sentence has been served?”

Mosher is a veteran who served nine years in Coast Guard. During his service, Dietz said he helped out during Hurricane Katrina and after 9-11.

“He served at 9-11 in New York sifting through the dust and installation and everything for body parts,” Dietz said.

Mosher injured his back in a boating accident while serving in the Coast Guard. According to Dietz, The doctor prescribed him oxycontin for his injuries, and he became hooked.

“His addiction just grew and grew to heroin, and he robbed two convenience stores,” Dietz said.

Dietz said that Mosher is taking now computer courses, has graduated from several prison rehabilitation programs and wants to counsel other veterans like him. She said he also wants to get back to his two young sons.

“He is clean. He has completely changed since he’s been in there and off the drugs.”

Dietz said that Mosher also has medical issues. He has one good lung and it is also believed he is suffering conditions from his working during 9-11.

Gove. Northam has said there are still some pardons his office is looking at.

8News reached out to the Governor’s office and the Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson and has yet to hear back.