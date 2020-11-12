Where’s Wade?: Local contractor accused of taking money for incomplete jobs arrested

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Homeowners who claim Wade Crook, a local contractor, took their money and ran are no longer asking, where’s Wade?

Since the airing of an 8News investigation, Chesterfield County Police captured and arrested Crook.

8News caught up with Crook outside court Thursday, who denied any wrongdoing.

“Everything she said was a lie,” Crook said.

Chesterfield homeowner Kim Robinson told 8News she paid Crook thousands of dollars to pave her driveway. She said he ripped the driveway up and never returned, however.

“He just took the money and left,” Robinson said.

Crook disagrees.

“I did the driveway and got it ready for concrete, but I couldn’t pour it because it has been raining for the last couple of weeks,” he told 8News.

Yet, that was back in July when Robinson first hired Crook. It’s now November, and Robinson’s driveway still hasn’t been paved.

It’s such a mess, she has to cover it with a tarp whenever it rains.

We asked Crook why he didn’t just come back once the rain stopped this summer; he responded, “I did come back, but it rained for the last three weeks, straight in a row every day. So, I am like, Kim when it stops raining, I come back, she got mad.”

Now, Crook’s been charged in the case of construction fraud, which is a felony. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of operating without a license.

That’s something 8News first exposed back in August. Crook is also facing the same charges for allegedly failing to perform work on the vinyl siding at another property in Chesterfield.

8News spoke to four other Richmond area residents, including Milton Staples, who claimed Crook conned them out of their cash, leaving them with a job undone.

“When you see Wade, run the other way,” Staples said.

8News confronted Crook about the other allegations. He said, “I don’t take nothing. I have been doing this for 37 years. I do damn good work.”

In Robinson’s case, Crook claims she was asking for extras not included in the contract.

Still, 8News asked, why not just give Robinson her money back.

“Because I did the work,” replied Crook, who is due back in court early next year. “Thank you. Have a good day. I’ll see them in court. Love you all,” he added as he left.

In the meantime, Robinson says she’s out $3,000 dollars and left with a driveway she can’t park on and a driveway she can no longer afford to repair.

