Youth football coaching clinic in Chesterfield will tackle safety

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — There’s a coaching clinic this weekend aimed at keeping your kids safe from concussions and other injuries.

Coaching technique has become critical to player safety. A recent 8News investigation found youth football players are more likely to get hurt in practice than in an actual game as coaches are often re-running drills.

When to hit, when not to hit, proper helmet fitting, water breaks and other coaching techniques will drive the clinic Saturday. The Chesterfield Quarterback League has partnered with the National Organization USA Football to make it happen.

USA Coaches Clinic this Saturday at L.C. Bird. All leagues and Coaches welcomed!Register Herehttps://account.usafootball.com/login?redirect=%2Fevents%2F626 Posted by Chesterfield Quarterback League on Thursday, July 11, 2019

There will be master trainers who have worked with ex-NFL players, ex-NFL coaches and medical directors to perfect safe coaching techniques. The clinic will include two hours in the classroom and two hours on the field training.

“It’s blocking and how to defend yourself from the block and tackling proper shoulder tackling and technique,” said Tim Gallagher, Chesterfield Quarterback League Commissioner, “but also the third part really gets into coaching philosophy and practice planning.”

People don’t need to a part of the Chesterfield league to attend the clinic because it’s open to anyone in the area. The clinic will be July 13 at L.C. Bird High School from 8 a.m. to noon.

The clinic is $15, you can register online here.