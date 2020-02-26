‘Zero accountability’: Henrico family eating the cost after Doordash delivery driver destroys their mailbox

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico family says their eating the costs of repairs after a Doordash delivery driver destroyed their mailbox last Wednesday and left them with the bill.

Hartley Rahman, 14, told 8News he was standing outside waiting for his food delivery when he saw the Doordash driver ride past his house and then back into the mailbox.

“I heard a loud bang when he was reversing,” he said. “It seemed like he was kind of in a rush.”

Photos shared with 8News show parts of the mailbox on the ground. “When I saw the damage, I was like ‘oh dang, that’s a lot more than I thought it was,'” Rahman added.

According to the 14-year-old, the driver drove off right after “in a hurry.”

“He could have said like ‘oh, sorry about your mailbox, here’s my number or something,'” Rahman said.

The family says they’ve been in contact with Doordash representatives and Chipotle, where the order came from since the incident occurred. But they aren’t getting any answers.

“Now Doordash is saying they don’t handle the transaction, Chipotle is telling me they don’t handle the transaction, so it’s left with the consumer having no recourse or nobody to tell what the next step is,” Josh Rahman, Hartley’s father, told 8News.

Worse, their receipt only showed the driver’s first name and middle initial as “Edwin C.”

Josh Rahman says repairs to the mailbox will cost nearly $700.

“It’s the principal of the matter,” Josh Rahman said. “We can replace the mailbox, right. [It’s] the fact of zero accountability.”

