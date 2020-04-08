Tankersley uses musical gifts to brighten neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Cheryl Tankersley is shining the light of her musical gifts during the dark times of the COVID-19 outbreak.

She has been playing her keyboard in her driveway to entertain her neighborhood while also following social distancing guidelines.

“I’m just trying to usher in some thoughts and provoke some thinking in other citizens…What can we do to bring joy to others, especially those that are shut in right now?” Tankersley said.

And as long as the stay-at-home order stays in place, Tankersley plans to stay behind the keys.