Target recalls 29,000 toddler rain boots

TAMPA (WFLA) – Target is recalling 29,000 toddler rain boots.

The recall involves Cat and Jack “Lilia” rain boots in sizes 5-12. The unicorn horn on the rain boots can detach and potentially pose a choking hazard to young children.

So far, there are eleven cases of the unicorn’s horn detaching, but no injuries have been reported.

The rain boots were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at target dot com and google express from January 2019 through April 2019 for about $20.

Consumers should immediately return the rain boots to any Target store for a full refund.

