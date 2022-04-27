MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — A teenager has been charged in the March 9 deadly crash on Georgetown Pike that involved three cars, according to police. The teenage driver of a 2020 Audi A5 was caught speeding at more than 80 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to the news release.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to detectives. The 16-year-old was charged on April 26 and he was brought to the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center and kept there.

Karla Boggess, 62-years-old, of Berryville, died on March 13, as a result of injuries she sustained in a car crash on March 9. Officers responded to a three-car incident in the 8800 block of Georgetown Pike around 3 p.m. The driver of a 2020 Audi A5 was heading west, and the drivers of a 2005 Nissan Sentra and a 1991 Toyota MR5 were both heading east.

The Audi driver lost control of his vehicle, crossed the double yellow line, and collided head-on with the Nissan. The Audi then swerved into the Toyota’s path, causing the Toyota to rear-end the Audi.