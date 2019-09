RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A teen has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Richmond’s Gilpin Court.

Richmond Police Officers went to the 1200 block of N. 1st Street around 4:43 p.m. Sunday Afternoon.

They found a teen boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story.