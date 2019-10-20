Teen dies after shooting in Fulton Hill

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A juvenile male dies from a shooting near the Fulton HIll neighborhood.

Richmond Police went to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Blvd around 4:51 pm Sunday Afternoon. Officers found a teenage boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.