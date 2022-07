VSP says a 16-year-old boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Brunswick County (Photo: Virginia State Police).

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Brunswick County today.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2009 Toyota Camry was heading south on Tanner Town Road at a high speed when it ran off the roadway. He overcorrected, causing the car to hit an embankment and flipping several times, ejecting the driver.

The driver, 16, was killed. According to VSP, alcohol was not a factor in the crash.