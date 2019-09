A 15-year-old is pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the September 2018 shooting death of 23-year-old Joshua Grey.

Grey was shot and killed while trying to sell a cell phone on Mechanicsville Turnpike last September 17.

The 15-year-old’s sentencing has been set for November.

Meanwhile, sentencing for Demeco Pressey-Robertson, who was convicted of conspiracy in the case, has been pushed back to October 11.

