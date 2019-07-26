Teen shot at Ashland park

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A teen was wounded in a shooting at a park in Ashland Thursday night.

Ashland Police said they responded to a reported shooting at around 11:45 p.m. at the South Taylor Street Park in the 700 block of South Taylor Street.

When officers arrived they found a male teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by Hanover County Fire & EMS to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police are calling this an isolated incident but did not specify whether or not a suspect is in custody.

“Although we always want our community to be vigilant about their personal safety, this incident appears to be limited to the individuals in South Taylor Street Park last night,” Ashland Police Chief Doug Goodman said in a release. “As we develop further information pertinent to this case and community safety, we will share as we are able.”

This is an ongoing investigation. The Ashland Police Department asks anyone who may have information about this crime to call the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Residents can also submit crime tips anonymously at www.ashlandpolice.us.