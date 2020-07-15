Teenager killed, child hurt in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 15-year-old boy is dead and a 3-year-old girl is sent to the hospital following a shooting in Richmond late Tuesday night.

Richmond Police say they were called to the 3000 block of P Street at 11:05 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found a 15-year-old boy shot dead inside an apartment building. Police say the teenager was shot outside the building before going inside, where he died from his injuries.

Officers then found a 3-year-old girl in a separate apartment building who had also been shot. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries, but police say she’s expected to be okay. Police don’t believe the young girl was targeted in the shooting.

There’s no information on the suspected shooter at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or visit www.7801000.com . The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.